Hawks' Jeremy Lin: Downgraded to doubtful
Lin (bicep) has been downgraded to doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Thunder.
Lin was originally listed as probable for Tuesday's contest, but it now looks like the point guard will be sidelined with a bruised bicep. With Lin now likely out of the lineup, the Hawks will be lacking a true point guard to backup rookie Trae Young, which will likely result in additional run for Young and potentially more minutes off the bench for either Tyler Dorsey or Jaylen Adams.
