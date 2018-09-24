Hawks' Jeremy Lin: Enters camp with limited restrictions

Lin (kneecap) has resumed basketball activities and will be a participant for the start of the Hawks' training camp, though he could have some minor restrictions, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Lin suited up for just 37 regular-season games with Brooklyn the last two years, including only the opener during the 201718 campaign after he ruptured the patella tendon of his right knee. It appears the Hawks are comfortable with how Lin has rebounded from surgery, which will afford the veteran the opportunity to compete with lottery pick Trae Young for the starting point-guard gig in training camp, per Vivlamore. The fact that Lin is still facing some light restrictions could put his status in question for the exhibition opener Oct. 1 against the Pelicans, though it's expected the 31-year-old will suit up at some point during the preseason slate.