Lin will start in place of Kevin Huerter (back) for Tuesday's game against the Raptors, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Lin has held a solid backup role all season, but he'll see a promotion in the absence of Huerter. In seven contests that Lin has seen at least 24 minutes, he's averaging 17.0 points, 5.4 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals.

