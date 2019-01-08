Hawks' Jeremy Lin: Enters starting five Tuesday
Lin will start in place of Kevin Huerter (back) for Tuesday's game against the Raptors, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Lin has held a solid backup role all season, but he'll see a promotion in the absence of Huerter. In seven contests that Lin has seen at least 24 minutes, he's averaging 17.0 points, 5.4 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals.
