Hawks' Jeremy Lin: Hopeful to play Monday
Lin (ankle) participated in Sunday's practice, and is hopeful to play in Monday's game against the Warriors, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Lin has missed the previous two games with a left ankle sprain, however it looks as though he'll make his return Monday. More information should come out Monday on his status, and he should be considered questionable at this time.
More News
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.