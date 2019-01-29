Hawks' Jeremy Lin: Keeps providing points off bench
Lin registered 13 points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four assists and two rebounds across 24 minutes Monday in the Hawks' 123-118 win over the Clippers.
Lin has settled into a nice groove of late as one of the Hawks' primary scorers on the second unit. The reserve guard has topped 10 points in each of the past four contests while shooting 45 percent from the field and chipping in 4.0 assists per game. That sort of production offers value in deeper fantasy leagues.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...