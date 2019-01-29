Lin registered 13 points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four assists and two rebounds across 24 minutes Monday in the Hawks' 123-118 win over the Clippers.

Lin has settled into a nice groove of late as one of the Hawks' primary scorers on the second unit. The reserve guard has topped 10 points in each of the past four contests while shooting 45 percent from the field and chipping in 4.0 assists per game. That sort of production offers value in deeper fantasy leagues.