Hawks' Jeremy Lin: No longer listed on injury report

Lin (kneecap) isn't listed on the injury report heading into Monday's preseason opener against the Pelicans, Kevin Chouinard of ATLand29.com reports.

Lin entered camp with some restrictions while working back from a knee injury that costed him nearly all of last season. However, it appears he's made a full recovery and is comfortable enough with the knee to take the court in a live game setting. While he'll likely have his minutes toned down in a meaningless exhibition contest, it's still an encouraging update for a player who's played in just 37 games over the last two years because of injuries. Lin is expected to battle rookie Trae Young for the starting point guard role.