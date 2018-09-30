Hawks' Jeremy Lin: No longer listed on injury report
Lin (kneecap) isn't listed on the injury report heading into Monday's preseason opener against the Pelicans, Kevin Chouinard of ATLand29.com reports.
Lin entered camp with some restrictions while working back from a knee injury that costed him nearly all of last season. However, it appears he's made a full recovery and is comfortable enough with the knee to take the court in a live game setting. While he'll likely have his minutes toned down in a meaningless exhibition contest, it's still an encouraging update for a player who's played in just 37 games over the last two years because of injuries. Lin is expected to battle rookie Trae Young for the starting point guard role.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...