Hawks' Jeremy Lin: Out for rest Sunday
Lin is resting for Sunday's game against the Thunder.
Coach Lloyd Pierce is giving the veteran the day off. Through 32 preseason minutes, Lin has totaled 10 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
