Hawks' Jeremy Lin: Out Saturday
Lin (back) is out for Saturday's contest against Denver, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Lin suffered the lower back injury during last Wednesday's outing against the Wizards and will need to miss at least one game to recover. The Hawks' next game isn't until Wednesday, so given the five days off, Lin will likely be a game time decision against the Mavericks.
