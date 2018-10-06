Hawks' Jeremy Lin: Plays 16 minutes Friday
Lin produced six points (2-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, and three assists in 16 minutes during Friday's 120-110 preseason loss to the Grizzlies.
While the production was clearly nothing to get too excited about, Lin played 16 minutes Friday and looked healthy in doing so. Injuries have derailed his career over the past couple of seasons and he is simply looking to get back on the court with some regularity. Trae Young is the future of the Hawks organization, however, Lin is in a nice position to be able to provide some veteran leadership while also seeing some impactful minutes on the floor. He is worth a late-round flier in standard leagues in the hope he can stay healthy and find his way to meaningful minutes.
