Lin played 23 minutes Tuesday finishing with 12 points and eight assists. Lin's role heading into the season was somewhat unclear and that dampened any fantasy value he might have had. He has the ability to put up some nice numbers in limited minutes but it is going to be hard to keep him on a roster in anything but deeper leagues due to his shifting minutes and role within the rotation.