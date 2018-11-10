Lin registered 19 points (5-9, 2-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four assists, three rebounds and three steals in 22 minutes off the bench Friday in the Hawks' 124-109 loss to the Pistons.

With Atlanta trailing by 20 points after one quarter and 23 points at halftime, coach Lloyd Pierce restricted the playing time for most of his starters, including point guard Trae Young (23 minutes). Young's limited run paved the way for Lin to run the offense for most of the night, with the veteran coming through with his third outing with at least 19 points in five games. Lin hasn't topped 24 minutes in any game this season and probably won't see his opportunities pick up with Young entrenched as a starter, but the 30-year-old's high usage rate on the second unit could continue to allow him to post useful numbers.