Lin (bicep) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's contest against the Thunder, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

With a bruised bicep, Lin was probable heading into Sunday's game against the Bucks and ended up playing 26 minutes. It's most likely just a precautionary action taken by the Hawks. Lin will likely be a game-time call heading into Tuesday's matchup versus Oklahoma City.

