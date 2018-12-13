Hawks' Jeremy Lin: Questionable for Friday
Lin (back) is questionable for Friday's game against the Celtics, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Line has been on the sidelined for the last two games, but he has returned to practice since initially suffering the lower back strain. He will likely end up being a game-time decision for Friday's outing in Boston.
