Hawks' Jeremy Lin: Questionable Friday vs. OKC
Lin (ankle) is questionable for Friday's matchup against the Thunder, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Lin missed Wednesday's game against the Hornets due to a sprained left ankle, and he's expected to test things out during Friday's morning shootaround before making a determination on his status. If he's sidelined again, Kevin Huerter is a strong candidate to see a bump in workload, as he played 34 minutes when Lin missed Wednesday's contest.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.