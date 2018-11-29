Lin (ankle) is questionable for Friday's matchup against the Thunder, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Lin missed Wednesday's game against the Hornets due to a sprained left ankle, and he's expected to test things out during Friday's morning shootaround before making a determination on his status. If he's sidelined again, Kevin Huerter is a strong candidate to see a bump in workload, as he played 34 minutes when Lin missed Wednesday's contest.