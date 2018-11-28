Hawks' Jeremy Lin: Questionable Wednesday
Lin is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hornets due to a sprained left ankle, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Lin presumably sprained his ankle during Tuesday's game against the Heat. If he's unable to take the court, Kent Bazemore could handle some reserve point guard duties.
