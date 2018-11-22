Lin dropped 26 points (11-13 FG, 4-5 3Pt) while adding two assists, one rebound and one steal across 26 minutes in Wednesday's 124-108 loss to the Raptors.

It's hard to read into this performance too much, as 26 points is Lin's season-high, but one thing the stat line does show is that he can really only be counted on to produce points, as his season averages of 1.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists are too low to be counted on.