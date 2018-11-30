Hawks' Jeremy Lin: Ruled out Friday
Lin (ankle) has been ruled out Friday against the Thunder, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Lin (ankle) was officially listed as questionable but apparently the Harvard product will not be able to give it a go Friday at Oklahoma City. It will be the second straight game in which Lin's ankle sprain has prevented him from playing. With Lin out, Trae Young will likely have his workload increased, while backup point guard Tyler Dorsey likely seeing some action as well.
