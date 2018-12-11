Hawks' Jeremy Lin: Ruled out Wednesday
Lin (back) won't play Wednesday against the Mavericks, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Lin managed to participate in Tuesday's practice but the team has already ruled him out for the second straight game due to a back strain. He figures to be a game-time decision for Friday's matchup in Boston as long as he doesn't suffer any setbacks.
