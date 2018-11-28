Hawks' Jeremy Lin: Ruled out Wednesday
Lin (ankle) is out for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Lin was previously questionable due to a sprained left ankle. After going through pregame activities, he's determined that he's in too much discomfort to take the floor Wednesday. With Lin sidelined, Kent Bazemore and DeAndre' Bembry may take on additional duties in a reserve point guard role.
