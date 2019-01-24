Lin tallied 15 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), four assists, and two rebounds in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 121-101 win over the Bulls.

Lin has scored 15 points in consecutive contests, this following a three-game steak of single-digit scoring and one missed game due to illness. Lin isn't shooting the ball as well as he did back in November (56.0 FG, 47.9 3Pt, 84.0 FT), but he's delivering comparable counting stats here in January. Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce has made it a priority to avoid overworking rookie point guard Trae Young, which bodes well for Lin's fantasy value as long as he isn't traded before the deadline, especially since the two share the floor sometimes as well.