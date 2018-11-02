Lin recorded 23 points (8-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-7 FT), one rebound, one assist, one steal, and one block in 23 minutes during Thursday's 146-115 loss to the Kings.

Lin has now reached double figures in scoring in consecutive games, this after failing to reach double digits once through the first six games of 2018-19. It's possible Lin is starting to feel comfortable on the court once again. Nevertheless, fantasy owners may want to wait and see whether Lin can string together another quality performance or two before relying on him outside of deeper leagues.