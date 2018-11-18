Lin scored 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt) while adding four rebounds, four assists and three steals in 24 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 97-89 loss to the Pacers.

It's the seventh time in the last 10 games the 30-year-old journeyman has scored in double digits, and he's averaging 13.6 points, 3.9 assists, 2.0 boards, 1.5 three-pointers and 1.3 steals over that stretch. Trae Young will continue to start at point guard for the rebuilding Hawks, but the rookie's recent shooting slump has given Lin an opportunity to make a positive contribution.