Hawks' Jeremy Lin: Scores team-high 16 off bench
Lin scored 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt) while adding four rebounds, four assists and three steals in 24 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 97-89 loss to the Pacers.
It's the seventh time in the last 10 games the 30-year-old journeyman has scored in double digits, and he's averaging 13.6 points, 3.9 assists, 2.0 boards, 1.5 three-pointers and 1.3 steals over that stretch. Trae Young will continue to start at point guard for the rebuilding Hawks, but the rookie's recent shooting slump has given Lin an opportunity to make a positive contribution.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.