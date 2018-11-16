Lin finished with 16 points (4-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds, and five assists in 25 minutes during Thursday's 138-93 loss to the Nuggets.

Lin came off the bench to record a team-high 16 points Thursday, scoring in double-digits for the third time in his last four games. After a very slow start to the season, Lin is starting to turn things around and moving into standard league consideration in the process. His minutes look to be set at around the mid-twenties which does limit his ceiling. That being said, he has the ability to rack up the stats during his time on the floor and is worth a look if you are in need of some assists and threes.