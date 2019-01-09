Lin scored 20 points (8-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT) while adding nine assists and four rebounds in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 104-101 loss to the Raptors.

It's just the third time this season, and the first since Nov. 21, that Lin has dropped 20 or more points -- with his last such performance, coincidentally enough, also coming against Toronto. The journeyman guard will likely remain in the starting five as long as Kevin Huerter (back) is sidelined, potentially giving Lin some short-term fantasy appeal.