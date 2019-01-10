Line recorded 16 points (5-18 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists and three steals in 28 minutes Thursday against Brooklyn.

Lin made just 5-of-18 shots and failed to hit a three-pointer Wednesday. The veteran guard has had an up-and-down season and while able to contribute strong scoring, rebounding and distributional numbers, is oftentimes constrained by a lack of run. In 36 games this year, Lin is averaging 10.9 points, 3.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 19.1 minutes per game largely off the bench.

