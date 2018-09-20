Hawks' Jeremy Lin: To battle for starting job

Head coach Lloyd Pierce said Lin (knee) will compete with Trae Young for the starting point guard job, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Lin played just one game for the Nets last year before rupturing his patellar tendon, but according to Kevin Chouinard of ATLand29.com, he's "progressing at the rate he is supposed to." What that means for Lin's availability to start training camp is unclear, so it will be something to keep an eye in the coming few weeks. Either way, coach Pierce indicated that Lin will compete for the top point guard job, even with No. 5 overall pick Trae Young in the fold. Considering his draft positioning and the fact that the Hawks aren't expected to make a playoff run, Young should be considered the favorite for now. However, if he struggles early on, Pierce's comments leave open the chance Lin could get some work with the starters.