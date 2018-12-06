Hawks' Jeremy Lin: Will not return Wednesday
Lin will not return to Wednesday's game against the Wizards with a lower back strain, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
It's unclear the severity of the injury at this point in time. Lin's next opportunity to play will be Saturday against the Nuggets and he should be considered questionable for that contest at this time. More information on his status should come out after Wednesday's game.
