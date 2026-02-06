Landale finished Thursday's 121-119 win over the Jazz with 26 points (10-14 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and four blocks over 32 minutes.

Landale was given the green light to make his Hawks debut Thursday following a tumultuous week in which he was traded by Memphis to Utah on Tuesday before being shipped to Atlanta on Wednesday. Perhaps the Jazz will regret moving on from the fifth-year center, as he put together a dominant display Thursday despite the lack of playing time with his new teammates. Landale ended up leading the Hawks in scoring, three-pointers and blocks while finishing second in rebounds behind Jalen Johnson (16 rebounds). It'll be interesting to see how head coach Quin Snyder shapes the Hawks' rotation once Onyeka Okongwu (mouth) is cleared to return, especially if Landale can come close to maintaining this kind of production.