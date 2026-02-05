Landale is not on the injury report for Thursday's game against the Jazz, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Landale was acquired from Utah on Wednesday and will be asked to provide some frontcourt depth. Rowland notes that Landale isn't guaranteed to see minutes Thursday, so fantasy managers will want to be cautious here. However, with Onyeka Okongwu (mouth) banged up and Kristaps Porzingis (illness) no longer in town, Landale could have a clear path to a rotation role when he's up to speed in Atlanta.