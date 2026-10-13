Landale totaled 17 points (7-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks across 21 minutes in Monday's 113-110 preseason win over Oklahoma City.

With Onyeka Okongwu (rest) inactive, Landale drew the start at center and performed admirably with a team-high 17 points. Monday marked the most action the veteran has seen this preseason and his second time scoring in double figures. Landale averaged 9.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists across 23 appearances (two starts) with Atlanta during the 2025-26 regular season.