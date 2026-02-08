Landale chipped in five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and one assist over 17 minutes during Saturday's 126-119 loss to the Hornets.

With Onyeka Okongwu (mouth) returning from injury, Landale shifted back to the bench. Coming off what was an inspiring debut for the Hawks, Landale was unable to repeat his heroics from two nights earlier. Assuming Okongwu remains relatively healthy moving forward, Landale is likely to be a fringe 12-team asset at best. In many situations, he could even find himself serving as nothing more than a situational streamer.