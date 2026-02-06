Landale is in the Hawks' starting lineup against the Jazz on Thursday.

Landale went from being the Grizzlies' roster to the Jazz's on Tuesday as part of the Jaren Jackson trade, only for the former to be moved to the Hawks one day later. Landale has been given the green light to make his Hawks debut Thursday, and he'll be a member of the team's starting lineup while Christian Koloko comes off the bench. Landale averaged 11.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.8 steals over 28.6 minutes per game over his last five starts with Memphis.