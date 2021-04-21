Collins recorded 11 points (4-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and one block during Tuesday's win over the Magic.

This was Collins' second game back from an ankle injury, and he responded by tallying double figures offensively for the first time since March 28. The Wake Forest product also grabbed at least 14 rebounds for a second time this season to mark his 15th double-double. After averaging a career-best 21.6 points and 10.1 rebounds last year with the Hawks, Collins has currently regressed, although he's still posting a fine 18.0 points and 7.6 rebounds per contest.