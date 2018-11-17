Hawks' John Collins: Absent from injury report
Collins (ankle) is not listed on the Hawks' injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Pacers, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Collins has been sidelined for over a month with an ankle injury, but looks ready to make his regular season debut. He averaged an impressive 10.5 points (57.6 percent from the field) and 7.3 boards as a rookie last season. He will presumably be worked back into the swing of things, so don't expect a heavy workload right away, but as the season progresses he should have plenty opportunities to improve on those numbers.
