Collins produced 23 points (10-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot across 28 minutes in Monday's 119-110 loss to the Clippers.

Although the Hawks allowed this game to slip away, the core of Collins, Trae Young and Clint Capela has put the Hawks into playoff contention with an 8-2 run during the month of March. Collins has been a little up-and-down during that span, but his averages of 19.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks during the run are all above his season avaeages.