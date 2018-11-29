Collins had nine points (3-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, and one steals in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 108-94 loss to the Hornets.

Collins came within one rebound of his second double-double of the season Wednesday, finishing with nine points and 10 rebounds. Collins continues to work his way back from an ankle injury and while the scoring and rebounding have been nice, his lack of defensive numbers have to be somewhat concerning. In his seven games since returning, Collins has recorded a total of three blocks and one steal. He will hopefully be better than this moving forward but is going to have his work cut out for him in Friday's matchup with the Thunder.