Hawks' John Collins: Almost double-doubles in loss
Collins had nine points (3-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, and one steals in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 108-94 loss to the Hornets.
Collins came within one rebound of his second double-double of the season Wednesday, finishing with nine points and 10 rebounds. Collins continues to work his way back from an ankle injury and while the scoring and rebounding have been nice, his lack of defensive numbers have to be somewhat concerning. In his seven games since returning, Collins has recorded a total of three blocks and one steal. He will hopefully be better than this moving forward but is going to have his work cut out for him in Friday's matchup with the Thunder.
More News
-
Hawks' John Collins: Drains 16 points Tuesday•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Records big double-double•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Plays 30 minutes in Friday's loss•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Expected to see slight minutes bump•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Enters starting five•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Strong contributions in loss•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.