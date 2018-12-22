Hawks' John Collins: Another double-double in victory
Collins finished with 17 points (7-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 16 rebounds, and four assists in 33 minutes during Friday's 114-107 victory over New York.
Collins continues to put up double-doubles on basically a nightly basis but offers almost zero on the defensive end. In his last games, he has recorded a combined six blocks while failing to gather even one steal. The points and rebounds are nice but owners will be hoping he can get something going on the defensive end of the floor.
