Hawks' John Collins: Another double-double in win

Collins provided 21 points (9-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds, and four assists in 39 minutes during Friday's 123-120 overtime win versus the Timberwolves.

Collins posted his 11th double-double through 18 appearances this season, and has now registered a double-double in 10 of the last 11 tilts. Collins had 11 double-doubles through 74 appearances last season, so it's safe to say he has taken his game to a new level. The sophomore has also scored 20-plus points nine times already, this after doing so only twice as a rookie.