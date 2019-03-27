Hawks' John Collins: Another small night
Collins turned in 12 points (5-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and a block across 20 minutes in the Hawks' win over the Pelicans on Tuesday.
Collins had just 12 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's win - numbers that are small based on his season-long production. He's cooled off significantly over his last four games, averaging just 13.0 points and 8.5 rebounds. With the Hawks eliminated from playoff contention, there's no need to push a heavy workload on Collins, and he may unfortunately have more small nights before the season ends.
More News
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...