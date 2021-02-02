Collins scored 22 points (10-17 FG, 2-5 3PT) to go along with seven rebounds across 35 minutes in Monday's loss to the Lakers.

Collins led the team in field-goal attempts and topped 15 shots for only the fourth time this season. That helped him continue his strong run of scoring, as he's now averaging 20.2 points per across his last five contests. On the other hand, Collins turned in another empty defensive performance, continuing the trend of depressed steals and blocks contributions as compared to the 2019-20 campaign.