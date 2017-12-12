Collins (shoulder) has been assigned to the G-League's Erie Bayhawks for rehabilitation.

As Collins works his way back from a sprained AC joint in his shoulder, the organization seemingly wants him to test the injury out with the G-League team before coming back to the NBA. It's unclear at the moment if he intends to play any games for the Bayhawks, however.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop