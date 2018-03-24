Hawks' John Collins: Available Friday
Collins (ankle) is available for Friday's matchup with the Warriors, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Collins has been sidelined for the previous two games while nursing an ankle injury, but he appears ready to go Friday. Look for him to take on his usual workload assuming he avoids any setbacks.
More News
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...