Collins (ankle) is available for Monday's contest against the Magic, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The 25-year-old forward will officially make his return to the lineup after missing Atlanta's previous eight contests. Across his first 22 showings this season, Collins is averaging 12.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.4 blocks over 31.5 minutes per game. Bogdan Bogdanovic figures to return to the Hawks' bench with Collins back in the lineup.