Collins (back) has been upgraded to available and will play Sunday against the Nets.

Collins was tabbed as a game-time call after missing Friday's game against the Cavaliers due to tightness in his lower back, but the big man is healthy enough to feature Sunday and should start, as has been the case in each of his previous 50 appearances this season. He's averaging 11.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game across seven February outings.