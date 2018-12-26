Hawks' John Collins: Available to play Wednesday

Collins (ankle) will be available to play in Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Collins, as expected, will suit up and play in Wednesday's home outing against the Pacers after he participated in morning shootaround. Expect Collins to play a full workload Wednesday night as he looks to keep up his impressive production in December.

