Hawks' John Collins: Available to play Wednesday
Collins is available to play Wednesday at Washington, Brad Rowland reports.
Despite still experience flu-like symptoms, Collins will give it a go at Washington on Wednesday. It's unclear how much Collins will be used though; the former first-round pick is averaging 29.8 minutes across 20 games played this season.
