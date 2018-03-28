Collins (ankle) will be available for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.

Collins was listed on the injury report with a nagging ankle injury, but his status was never really in much doubt. The rookie missed a pair of contests last week, but he'll now suit up for his third straight game after two full days off following Sunday's blowout loss to Houston.

