Hawks' John Collins: Available to play

Collins (knee) will play Sunday against Orlando, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Collins was probable due to a minor knee issue, but he'll be able to take the court and figures to start. He's notched three double-doubles over his previous four games, averaging 20.8 points, 11.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists over that stretch.

More News
Our Latest Stories