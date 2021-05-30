Collins (laceration) is available to return to Game 4 against the Knicks on Sunday, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Collins received stitches in his lip in the third quarter of Game 4 but is expected to return. So far in the game, Collins has made a positive impact with 18 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT) and seven rebounds across 23 minutes.
