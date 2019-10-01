Hawks' John Collins: Back at practice

Collins (hip) participated in Tuesday's practice, Sarah K. Spencer of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Collins was diagnosed with a strained right hip near the end of September, so it's good to see him back on the court. "I was trying to test myself, see how I was feeling," stated Collins. "It's feeling good and I'm trying to keep it feeling good." Even though Collins has returned to practice, the Hawks may elect to play it safe with the 6-10 forward in the preseason.